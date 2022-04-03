Asante Kotoko emerged victorious in Sunday’s Kumasi derby in the Ghana Premier League after a 1-0 win over King Faisal Babes at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ibrahim Imoro’s early free-kick decided the matchday 23 fixture, sending the Porcupine Warriors 10 points clear at the top of the league table and well on course to win their first league title since 2014.

King Faisal, on the other hand, occupy the 11th position.

Second-placed Aduana Stars failed to claim maximum points on Sunday to continue the chase on Kotoko following a 0-0 away draw with Wafa, who are trapped in the relegation zone, specifically in the 16th position.

Third on the table, Bechem United could move up to the second position should they get a good result in Monday’s clash with Great Olympics who hold the fifth spot. The Hunters are currently one point below Aduana.

Hearts of Oak, meanwhile, beat Medeama 1-0 on Saturday to take over the fourth position. Isaac Mensah’s solitary strike condemned the sixth-placed Yellow and Mauves.

Karela United have returned to winning ways with a 3-1 home triumph over Elmina Sharks. Michael Ohene Asamoah broke the deadlock for the visitors but an Emmanuel Dagadu double and an Emmanuel Boakye Owusu effort turned things around for the hosts, who now sit seventh on the league log. Sharks are bottom of the table.

In Accra, Legon Cities registered a 2-0 home victory over Ashanti Gold, thanks to goals from Ahmed Rahman and Michael Otuo. The two sides are eighth and 13th, respectively, on the table.

Ninth-placed Dreams interestingly have the same number of points as Legon after failing to increase their tally following a 1-0 away loss to newly-promoted Bibiani Gold Stars. Farouk Adams’ 26th minute strike earned victory for Gold Stars who are 12th on the table.

In Techiman, Eleven Wonders handed Accra Lions a 2-0 away defeat to move to the 15th position. Ibrahim Laar opened the scoring for the home side in the 15th minute before doubling the lead in the 74th minute. Despite the defeat, Lions sit one spot and three points ahead of Wonders on the log.