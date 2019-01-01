Asante Kotoko strengthen squad with two new signings

The Porcupine Warriors continue to confirm their ambitions for the ongoing Caf Confederation Cup

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have announced the signing of defender Habib Mohammed and striker Dany Zabo Teguy respectively from Ashanti Gold and Swazi side Manzini Wanderers.

The duo penned a three-year deal each as coach C.K Akonnor looks forward to improving his outfit for the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup which kicks off on Sunday.

Akonnor reunites with Habib who was a key figure when the coach led Ashanti Gold to escape relegation in the Ghana Premier League last season.

"Asante Kotoko have snapped up Ashanti Gold utility defender Habib Mohammed and Ivorian striker Dany Zabo Teguy," a club statement read.

"Habib has penned a three-year deal with the Porcupines likewise Teguy, who last played for Swazi Premier League side Manzini Wanderers. The two players have been registered for the Caf Confederation Cup," the statement added.

Kotoko will lock horns with Hilal in the group opener in Sudan on Sunday before hosting Zesco at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi ten days later.