Asante Kotoko spokesman debunks new Yacouba deal reports

The Porcupine Warriors speak on speculation that the 28-year-old has put pen to paper on an extension

public relations officer Kennedy Boakye Ansah has rubbished rumours about a newly signed deal for want-away attacker Songne Yacouba.

The Porcupine Warriors have been struggling to hand the Burkina Faso international a new deal due to high wage demands, with his current contract set to run out this month.

Media rumours are that the two parties have finally agreed on a new deal after months of negotiation.

“It is never true Yacouba has extended his contract with Asante Kotoko, neither have we agreed on any terms. It is non-existent as we speak," Boakye Ansah told Kumasi FM.

"Let’s not do anything that will pile pressure on the player and the club.

“We do not want to give too much attention to Sogne Yacouba and his contract issues.

"We are still in talks with him for a possible renewal. He is our player and we are interested in extending his stay.”

Reports say Yacouba is asking for $150,000 (€135,247) a month, a request the Porcupines have been unable to meet.

“Officially there’s no communication to management whether he has lowered his demand although we are aware of talks between his agents and the [Kotoko] circles leadership," he added.

Yacouba, who emerged as the most exciting player in the Premier League in a nationwide survey by the African Sports Centre for Data, Research and Technology (ASC) in December, has been linked to Zambian sides Nkana FC and Zesco United, Libyan outfit Al Hilal and in .

Last year, Kotoko turned down separate bids from Pirates for the attacker.

