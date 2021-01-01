Asante Kotoko spared by Ganiyu's late effort in Liberty Professionals showdown

The Porcupine Warriors settled for a point in their Ghana Premier League fixture on Sunday

A late Ismail Abdul Ganiyu equaliser helped Asante Kotoko snatch a 1-1 away draw against relegation-threatened Liberty Professionals in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

The defender's 82nd minute effort spared the Porcupine Warriors' blushes at Dansoman's Carl Reindorf Park after Evans Owusu put the home side in front.

The Kumasi-based side still lead the table, four points ahead of second-placed Karela United, who beat Eleven Wonders 2-0 at Crosby Awuah Memorial Park. Diawisie Taylor and Bismarck Oppong were on the score sheet for the hosts. Wonders, meanwhile, are 14th on the log.

Hearts of Oak, who are set to engage 11th-placed Elmina Sharks in a late kick-off fixture on Sunday, are currently third on the table. A win for the Phobians will propel them to second on the log and cut down Kotoko's lead to two points.

Elsewhere, in Dormaa, Medeama, fourth on the standings, suffered a setback in their bid to move up the table as they were handed a 2-0 away defeat by Aduana Stars. Samuel Bio and Sam Adams netted for the Fire Boys who sit one place below the opposition.

Medeama are tied on points with Great Olympics, who succumbed to a 1-0 away loss to Ashanti Gold, owing to Stephen Banahene's strike in the 55th minute. The winners hold the ninth position.

In Dawu, rock-bottom Inter Allies hammered 12th-positioned Berekum Chelsea 5-0, thanks to goals from Alex Aso (2x), Richmond Lamptey, Samuel Armah and Suleman Nafiu.

Article continues below

King Faisal's quest to leave the relegation zone received a boost by their 3-1 home victory over Bechem United, who are 10th on the table. A Zubairu Ibrahim double and a Kwame Peprah effort have moved the Kumasi-based side level on points with Liberty and Legon Cities. Steven Owusu Kaakyire registered the consolation for Bechem, who hold the 10th position.

Earlier on Saturday, Wafa beat Legon 1-0, courtesy of Justus Torsutsey's first half effort. The victorious Academy Boys are seventh on the standings while the Royals place one spot above the relegation zone.

On Monday, Dreams will hope to make it two wins in a row with victory over Ebusua Dwarfs away in Cape Coast. The clubs are eighth and 13th on the standings, respectively.