Asante Kotoko-Southampton announce partnership

The 23-time Ghana Premier League champions are set to work closely with the Saints to boost the former's development and viability model

Premier League side have secured a partnership deal English top-flight outfit .

The union will see the two clubs collaborate in areas namely the development of the Ghanaian club's youth system, improved supporter management and mobilisation, commercial development and syndication and administrative and operational structuring and organisation.

It is the Porcupine Warriors' second partnership with a Premier League side following a 2011 deal with then elite division fold Sunderland.

"Asante Kotoko is elated to announce a partnership with Southampton FC as part of ongoing restructuring and development of the Asante Kotoko SC brand into a viable model," Kotoko announced on Tuesday.

"This groundbreaking partnership seeks to plug Kotoko into Southampton and ensure a sustainable development where Kotoko functions like Southampton.

"Key to development of this partnership are: (1) Development of the Kotoko youth set-up as Southampton have about the best youth development project in the world developing the likes of Alan Shearer, Gareth Bale, Theo Walcott, Adam Lallana, James Ward-Prowse, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Luke Shaw and many greats. (2) Improved supporters management and mobilisation through effective joint and exchange programmes. (3) Commercial development and syndication through join-efforts. (4) Administrative and operational structuring and organisation.

"We believe we can tap into the expertise and resources available at Southampton to develop our set-up to the professional level like The Saints."

Kotoko are arguably Ghana's biggest club on and off the pitch.

In the Premier League, the Kumasi-based outfit are the most successful outfit in the history of the competition, having won the championship on 23 occasions, four more than arch-rivals .

On continental level, the Warriors are two-time African champions, ruling the continent in 1970 and 1983.

Off the pitch, Kotoko have the biggest fan base among all clubs in Ghana, according to the latest edition of the 2020 Ghana Premier League report released by the African Sports Centre for Data, Research and Technology (ASC) in December.

According to the survey report, Kotoko have 38 per cent of the support base in Ghana.

Southampton, who have Ghanaian centre-back Mohammed Salisu on their books, currently sit eighth on the Premier League table after 18 rounds of matches.