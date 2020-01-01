Asante Kotoko slammed for signing Brazilian midfielder Gama

The Porcupine Warriors' acquisition of the 28-year-old has come under criticism

Former attacker Ollenu Ashitey has criticised the club's signing of Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama Dos Santos.

Gama joined the Porcupine Warriors on a two-year deal, following in the footsteps of compatriots Gleisson de Souza Ferreira in and Hermes da Silva to transfer to the two-time Caf winners in recent times.

“Signing Fabio Gama is a waste of money. Kotoko’s recruitment is poor. They don’t give the player’s time to settle and grow. Sacking players every season is their major problem," Ollenu told Energy FM.

Gama is among nine players acquired by Kotoko ahead of the 2020-21 Premier League which commenced last week.

The 28-year-old, however, missed the season opener against Eleven Wonders - a 1-1 draw - due to his late arrival in Ghana.

He only touched down in the West African country on Monday and has since commenced training with the club at their Adako Jachie training facility in Kumasi.

"I will train individually for now because I’m not 100 per cent fit yet but as soon as I get ready, then I will start training with the team,” Gama is quoted by 3 News as saying.

“I can play like 15, 20, 30 minutes in the meantime and hope to be fit to help my teammates get a great season.

"If I'm being frank, I want to be a champion here. I didn't come here just to play but to be a champion - to win the domestic league and the Caf Champions League with Asante Kotoko."

Viral social media footage of the attacker on Wednesday, however, showed him fully engaged with the rest of the team in training.

It is unclear if he will be joining the 23-time Ghana Premier League ( ) champions for their matchweek two away showdown with Berekum .

Gama signed for Kotoko on a free transfer, having gone without a club since ending a stint with Swedish second-tier outfit Jonkoping Sodra in March.

He is a former youth star, having represented the South American nation at U17 and U20 level.

The Porcupine Warriors, who are set to begin their 2020-21 Caf Champions League campaign against Nouadhibou of Mauritania later this month, are the most successful club in the history of the domestic league.