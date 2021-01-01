Asante Kotoko see off Karela United to move top of Ghana Premier League

The Porcupine Warriors registered full points in their matchday 13 clash with Karela United

Asante Kotoko have taken over the top spot in the Ghana Premier League after a 2-0 away win over Karela United on Sunday.

Goals from Kwame Opoku and Imoro Ibrahim helped the Porcupine Warriors to three points in the matchday 13 fixture at Aiyinase.

Karela have consequently dropped to the second position on the league table.

The Kumasi-based side have set their sights on winning their first GPL title since 2014.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, Clinton Duodu, Hafiz Konkoni Wontah, and Moro Salifu scored to ensure a 3-1 win over Great Olympics, who scored through Charles Danso on the stroke of full-time. The Hunters are third on the log, one place above the Wonders Boys.

Aduana Stars continue to their chase of the leaders with a 1-0 home triumph over Wafa, courtesy of an Emmanuel Baffour effort in the 54th minute. The Fire Boys are fifth on the table while the Academy Boys are eighth.

Dreams FC sit one place behind Aduana following a 2-0 away triumph over Eleven Wonders in Techiman. Joseph Esso and Farhadu Suleiman scored to send Wonders to two places above the relegation zone.

Ashanti Gold have moved to ninth on the standings following a 1-0 win over Liberty Professionals, who are one place and one point above the drop zone. Kwaku Kakari scored the decisive goal six minutes prior to half-time.

Article continues below

Earlier on Saturday, Ebusua Dwarfs stung Inter Allies 2-0 at the Accra Sports Stadium, Benjamin Acquah and Moro Sumaila scoring the all-important goals. Dwarfs have moved up to seventh on the standings while Allies are rock-bottom of the table.

The scheduled second game of Saturday between King Faisal and Medeama was postponed.

On Monday, Elmina Sharks and Berekum Chelsea will come face to face at the Nduom Sports Stadium in the last fixture of the matchday.