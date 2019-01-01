Asante Kotoko sack Zachariassen after poor Caf continental campaign
Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko have fired head coach Kjetil Zachariassen after four months of association, the club have announced.
The Norwegian has been shown the exit on the back of the Porcupine Warriors' underwhelming performances in Africa this season.
He joined the Kumasi-based fold in July, taking over from Charles Akonnor.
"Management has terminated the contract with Norwegian Coach, Kjetil Zachariassen after a meeting at the club secretariat in Kumasi today," Kotoko announced on social media.
On his appointment, Zachariassen was given a first task of leading the club to the group stage of the Caf Champions League.
The Porcupine Warriors, however, only managed to reach the first round where they lost to Etoile Sahel of Tunisia, forcing a drop to the less prestigious Caf Confederation Cup.
Their new journey in the second tier competition could not also go beyond the first hurdle as they were eliminated following a defeat to San Pedro of Cote d'Ivoire in the play-off round.
Under Akonnor last season, Kotoko reached the group stage of the Confederation Cup, their first since 2008.