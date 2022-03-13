Asante Kotoko run riot in Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko were in a ruthless mood as they handed Bibiani Gold Stars a 5-0 drubbing in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.

A Georges Omgba Mfegue double and a goal each from Franck Mbella Etouga, Augustine Agyepong and Samuel Boateng completed the riot in the matchday 20 fixture at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The three points won consolidate the Porcupine Warriors’ place at the top of the table, the club sitting eight points clear ahead of second-placed Aduana Stars.

Gold Stars, on the other hand, hold the 14th position, two spots and two points above the relegation zone.

Aduana’s position at second, meanwhile, was down to a 1-0 home victory over reigning champions Hearts of Oak, who place sixth on the log. Sam Adams’ strike in first-half stoppage time ensured three points for the Fire Boys.

In third position, Great Olympics kept up the chase on Aduana with a 1-0 home triumph over Legon Cities. Samuel Ashie-Quaye netted the all-important goal on 14 minutes. Legon are 13th on the table.

Bechem United sit only one point behind Olympics, having registered a 3-2 away victory over rock-bottom Elmina Sharks. Emmanuel Annor, Augustine Okrah and Emmanuel Owusu scored for the Hunters to make little of Tahir Mensah’s double in consolation for the hosts.

At Akoon Park, an Amed Toure effort ensured a 1-0 home victory for Medeama over Eleven Wonders. The former are fifth on the log, while the latter occupy the 17th position.

In Sogakope, Wafa picked up a slim 1-0 home win over Real Tamale United, courtesy of Justus Torsutsey’s first-half strike. The two sides have 21 points apiece, but RTU are a place above in 15th position, just outside the relegation zone.

Earlier on Saturday, Accra Lions beat Dreams 1-0 by Fawzan Dandawa’s strike to move to 12th on the table. Dreams are two places above.

Berekum Chelsea similarly edged Karela United 1-0, thanks to Emmanuel Sarpong’s 49th-minute goal. Whereas Bibires hold the seventh position, Karela occupy the ninth spot.

On Friday, eleventh-placed Ashanti Gold handed eighth-positioned King Faisal a 2-0 defeat, all due to goals from Kamaradini Mamudu and Isaac Opoku Agyemang.