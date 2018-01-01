Asante Kotoko reaches out to Caf and vows to revenge when they host Kariobangi Sharks

Asante Kotoko has vowed to administer the same ‘dose’ of mistreatment when they host Kariobangi Sharks in Ghana.

The Ghanaian giants were on Thursday forced to train at Goan Institute, the same venue they turned down when they arrived in Kenya on Wednesday. Despite pleading with Sharks to have an alternative training venue on day two, nothing changed as they were driven to Goan Institute.

“I have never seen such a thing before, this is not a venue for my team to train in, and it is a venue that can be used to graze cows. I want to stress here that we will also host them in Ghana, and they should expect the same treatment,” Deputy Head of Delegation Edmund Ackah told Goal.com.

Asante Kotoko, who is in Kenya to face Kariobangi Sharks in a Caf Confederation Cup tie on Saturday, has also written a protest letter to Caf. “We have informed Caf what we have gone through since we arrived in Kenya. It was the only way to make sure that the message is delivered and maybe action is taken.”

On Wednesday, Kotoko turned down a bus and training venue offered by their Kenyan opponents. “We are astonished by the kind of reception our friends handed us on arrival at the airport. They only gave us a very small bus that could not accommodate the traveling contingent and even after complaining, they accepted to offer us a better option but we are yet to see the same.”

Both the Sharks and Asante Kotoko will train at the match venue (the Kasarani Stadium) on Friday. The hosts will train at 10 am with Kotoko expected to feel the pitch at 3 pm.