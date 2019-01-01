Asante Kotoko pull out of Ghana Special Competition

The Porcupine Warriors are protesting against the decisions surrounding their one-off semi-final against Hearts of Oak in the novelty competition

are suspending their participation in the Special Competition after the Normalisation Committee declined to change plans for the upcoming semi-final between the Porcupine Warriors and archrivals .

Kotoko finished second in Zone A while Hearts topped Zone B. Both teams have been scheduled to play a one-off semi-final at the Accra Sports Stadium later this month.

The Kumasi-based side are against the arrangement and have notified the Normalisation Committee to move the game to a neutral venue to avoid handing the Phobians a home advantage and also suggested a two-legged tie.

“We have pulled out of the Special Competition after a meeting with our Executive Chairman,” Kotoko’s management member Nana Kwame Dankwah confirmed to FootballMadeInGhana.com on Monday.



“We have written to the NC explaining our position and why the game must be played at a neutral venue so that the proceeds will be shared equally.



“None of the regulations specify that the team that tops their group shall play at home. So we have pulled out,” he said.

Kotoko will become the third team to abandon the competition after Techiman City FC and Wa All Stars.