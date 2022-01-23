Asante Kotoko pip Medeama in Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko are back to winning ways in the Ghana Premier League after a 1-0 home victory over Medeama on Sunday.



After playing out a 0-0 draw with Berekum Chelsea, the Porcupine Warriors registered three points once again with the slim victory in the matchday 14 fixture at Kumasi’s Baba Yara Stadium.



Cameroonian attacker Mfegue Omgba registered the winning goal in the 78th minute, and but for his missed penalty three minutes to full-time, the score could well have been 2-0.



The result sees Kotoko, with a game in hand, sit six points clear at the top of the league table.



Medeama, meanwhile, occupy the fifth position, only one point below second-placed Aduana Stars, who take on 11th-placed Dreams on Monday.



Like Medeama, King Faisal and Bechem United also have 23 points to their names, but the latter are highest among the trio due to a better goal difference.



On Sunday, Bechem missed an opportunity to tear away from the competition after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Wafa at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park.



King Faisal, on the other hand, suffered a 2-1 away loss to Great Olympics who are sixth on the log. Zubairu Ibrahim netted for the “Insha Allah” Boys but goals from Solomon Adomako and Ebenezer Sekyere ensured victory for the home side.



At Dun’s Park in Bibiani, Francis Addo’s own goal proved costly for visiting Legon Cities who scored first through Osman Amadu but ultimately succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Gold Stars. Emmanuel Appau brought the 12th-positioned Gold Stars level after they fell behind. Cities find themselves in the relegation zone.



In Techiman, Tetteh Nortey was the hero for Eleven Wonders who clinched a 1-0 victory over Real Tamale United who hold the 19th spot. Wonders, meanwhile, are 15th on the log, just one position above the drop zone.



At the Nduom Sports Stadium, home side Elmina Sharks and away outfit Berekum Chelsea shared the spoils after a 0-0 draw. The two clubs find themselves 18th and 14th respectively on the standings.



Earlier on Saturday, Hearts of Oak suffered a setback in their title chase by a 1-0 away loss to Karela United, Omar Basiru’s injury-time goal the decisive factor. The Phobians lie seventh on the table, with the same points as Karela but with a better goal difference.



Also on Saturday, Yaw Annor’s 40th minute strike secured a 1-0 away victory for Ashanti Gold over Accra Lions, 13th on the log. AshGold are ninth.