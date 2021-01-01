Asante Kotoko pip Ebusua Dwarfs in Ghana Premier League

The Porcupine Warriors added three three more points to their tally on the league table after an away win on Wednesday

Christopher Nettey's goal handed a 1-0 win over in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The second-half goal secured three points for the Porcupine Warriors in the postponed matchday seven fixture at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

The win has lifted Maxwell Konadu's side to third on the league table, tied on points with second-placed and one point adrift of leaders Karela United.

More teams

Dwarfs, meanwhile, are left ninth on the league table after nine rounds of matches.

Coach Johnson Smith made two changes to the starting set-up which held Wafa to a 1-1 draw on Sunday while maintaining Ghana goalkeeper Razak Abalora and Brazilian sensation Fabio Gama Dos Santos.

Dwarfs coach Ernest Quartey predictably put faith in talisman Dennis Korsah to lead his side.

In the third minute, Imoro Ibrahim tested Dwarfs goalkeeper Razak Issah with a free-kick, the shot-stopper collecting on the second grab after spilling the first attempt.

Dangerman Kwame Opoku made his maiden attempt in the 26th minute but his shot went straight into the side netting before Gama's 35h minute header just missed the target after connecting with Patrick Asmah's corner.

Kotoko had a scare in the 41st minute after Yussif Mubarik lost possession to an opponent but goalkeeper Abalora was at hand to avert the danger.

Kotoko saw disappointment on the stroke of half-time after a penalty shout as the referee adjudged a foul on Gama to have occurred outside the box and instead awarded a free-kick.

In the 71st minute, back from the break, Kotoko broke the deadlock through Nettey, who reacted quickly to head home Asmah's cross from close range.

Article continues below

Dwarfs unsuccessfully made an 88th-minute attempt for a late equaliser before the referee brought proceedings to an end after three minutes of injury time.

Kotoko’s win is the icing on the cake for the club following their big announcement of a partnership with Premier League side on Tuesday.

The 23-time champions will be hoping to add three more points to their tally when they host at the Accra Sports Stadium in their next fixture.