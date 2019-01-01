Asante Kotoko part ways with Abu & Amponsah

The Porcupine Warriors appear to be doing some clean up ahead of the Special Competition scheduled for later this month

Asante Kotoko have terminated the contracts of goalkeeper Michael Abu and defender Isaac Amponsah by mutual consent, the club said in a statement on Thursday.

Both players joined the Kumasi-based team on a two-year deal each in the January transfer window of 2017.

Abu, a former player of Ebusua Dwarfs, made one appearance for Kotoko while Amponsah, had three outings.

Kotoko will play host to Zambian side Zesco United in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage on Wednesday.