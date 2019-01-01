Asante Kotoko offered $150,000 by Sports Ministry

The authorities have fulfilled their promise of financial assistance to clubs participating in continental competitions

A day after their 2-1 home win over Zambian giants Zesco United in the Caf Confederation Cup group stage, Asante Kotoko were handed a cheque of $150,000 by Ghana’s sports ministry to assist the Kumasi-based side in their continental campaign.

The ministry earlier promised to offer financial help to clubs representing the nation in interclub Caf competitions.

So far, Kotoko have won one match and lost another in the group stage, which they last played in in 2008.

The Porcupine Warriors also earned as much as $84,000 from the gates on Wednesday, according to director of communications, Sarfo Duku, who noted that the 40,000-seater Baba Yara Stadium was filled to a 65% capacity.

The Ghana FA Cup holders will play against Nkana FC, also from Zambia, in the next matchday on February 24.