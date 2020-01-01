Asante Kotoko not rushing to name new CEO - Adu

The Porcupine Warriors executive addresses recent rumours about the club

board member Yaw Adu has disclosed the club are in no hurry to appoint a new chief executive officer (CEO) despite being under pressure to do so.

The Kumasi-based club has been without a CEO following the exit of George Amoakoh following the constitution of a new board in May.

Adu was recently reported to have been handed the big office, days after renowned administrator Nana Yaw Amponsah was heavily linked to the role.

“We will not rush in doing things," Adu told Kumasi FM.

"The media is speculating and giving so much pressure to the board. We have to make sure all structures are in place and all conditions are favourable for him.

“We will give him our policies for him to run the club with, and also take charge of the day-to-day running of the club.

“We have to make sure everything is put in the right place. Kotoko is too big a club to be run by an individual. The highest decision body will be the board. We are not relying on the chief executive officer.

“We are not in a hurry to appoint. We have to take things slowly, take our time to do the right thing at the right time."

Kotoko's new board is led by Kwame Kyei, who has been at the helm of affairs for the last three years.

Nine members of the set-up were announced in May, while three more others were added last month.

Jude Arthur (Board Chairman for Commercial Bank), Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi (Board Chairman Ghana EXIM Bank), Kwasi Osei Ofori (Chairman Erdmark Group/CEO, Rocksure Mining Ltd), Lawyer Kwamina Mensah (Corporate Lawyer), Alhaji Lamine (Businessman), Joseph Yaw Adu (Retired Director of Sports at Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology), Baffour Kwame Kusi (Otumfuo's Ankobeahene), and Evelyn Nsiah Asare (Acting Head of Sports at Sunyani Technical University) complete the initial list announced.

Martin Osei Kwaku Brobbey (CEO, Lexta Ghana Ltd), James Osei Brown (CEO, Joshob Construction Ltd) and Kofi Amoah Abban (CEO, Rigworld Group) are the extra additions.

Kotoko are arguably Ghana's biggest club and the most successful in the history of the Premier League with 23 titles.

The last of their trophies came in 2014. The side has also won the Ghana on nine occasions and the Super Cup three times.

On the continental level, they ruled Africa in 1970 and 1983.