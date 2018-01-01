Asante Kotoko not afraid of any team, says Gyamfi

Exclu:The Porcupine Warriors midfielder says they are ready to face any side they are drawn against in the competition

Ahead of Friday's draw for the Caf Confederation Cup final qualifying round in Cairo, Egypt, Asante Kotoko midfielder Emmanuel Gyamfi is confident of reaching the group stage regardless of the opponent they would be paired with.

The Porcupine Warriors defeated Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks 2-1 on aggregate to reach the next stage of the competition.

They are now expected to face one of the 15 clubs who crash out of the Caf Champions League.

"We're fully aware of the task ahead of us, so we will do everything possible to achieve it. To be honest, we don't fear any of the 15 clubs and there is no weak side at this point, " Gyamfi told Goal.

"I'm even tempted to believe that these clubs will rather hope to avoid us because of our rich history and vociferous supporters at Baba Yara Sports Stadium. Kariobangi Sharks had a feel of our fanbase last weekend and I'm sure the numbers will double in the next game.

"We don't fear any club whether they are in the Northern or Southern part of Africa and whoever that is drawn against us must be ready to exit the competition. We train very well every day purposely for the unknown opponents, " he added.