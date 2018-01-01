Asante Kotoko need to give Kariobangi Sharks a world-class reception, says Ablordey

Exclu: The Porcupines legend says they do not need to repeat the alleged poor reception the Kenyan club offered them during the first leg in Nairobi

Former Asante Kotoko captain and coach Godwin Ablordey has advised the club's top hierarchy to provide the best of hospitalities to Kariobangi Sharks during the second leg of Caf Confederation Cup fixture scheduled for Saturday in Kumasi.

Kotoko officials complained of poor reception from the Kenyan side when both teams played the first leg that ended in a goalless draw in Nairobi last week. An uncomfortable bus and a substandard training pitch were among the issues raised.

"What we heard from Kenya wasn't pleasant at all but that isn't proof to also retaliate in Kumasi. Kotoko is a big club that is respected across the globe so I want us not to engage in terrible things," Ablordey told Goal.

"We have to show them the right way by offering them a world-class reception. They must feel the numerous positives of Kumasi and Ghana so that they will change their ways if what we heard were true. We rather need not to show them mercy on the field, " he added.

Goal understands that Sharks arrived in Kumasi on Thursday.