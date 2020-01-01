'Asante Kotoko need a miracle to advance in Caf Champions League' - CK Akonnor

The Ghana coach has shared his thoughts on the Porcupine Warriors' chances against Al Hilal

coach CK Akonnor believes realistically have only little chance of beating Sudanese side Al-Hilal to the group stage of the Caf .

The Porcupine Warriors face a tall order to make it past the first phase after a disappointing 1-0 home loss to the Omdurman giants in the first leg fixture.

The return tie is scheduled for Omdurman on January 6.

"If I’m being realistic, I can say that because Kotoko lost the home game, we don’t have a chance," Akonnor, who was in attendance at the Accra Sports Stadium for the first leg, told Kessben FM, "but there are miracles in football, and I strongly believe that once they are determined and prepared very well, they can go there and perform a miracle."

During the first leg fixture, Akonnor found his way to the dressing room at half-time to offer the team a talk.

“I went into the dressing room with one motive, and that was motivate the boys to play with their everything to get a good result before the second leg," the 49-year-old explained.

“You know I’m the national team coach so I thought my presence in the team’s dressing room would be a good thing for the boys to do more, because they know the Black Stars coach is around and a good performance would guarantee a call-up into the senior national team."

Asante Kotoko, who accounted for Mauritania club Nouadhibou in the last round, are looking to go all the way to the group stage of the competition for the first time since 2006.

"Asante Kotoko are disappointing. They lack quality and no creativity," former Ghana goalkeeper Abukari Damba told GTV Sports Plus on Kotoko's performance after the game. "I was surprised with the statistics at the end of the game but it is difficult to say but this Kotoko team has a long way to go.

"They are disappointing and if they continue like this, it will be a disaster," he continued. "They can go away and win there also but it's very difficult at the moment. They will have to play with more hunger and commitment in Omdurman.

"It's not an impossible task for Kotoko but they will have to work hard."

Last season, Kotoko were eliminated in the first round of the Champions League at the hands of Tunisian outfit .

The club are looking to add on two previous titles won in 1970 and 1983.