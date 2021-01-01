Asante Kotoko name Abdul Gazale new head coach

The Porcupine Warriors have a new boss at the helm of affairs, according to the GFA

Asante Kotoko have reportedly appointed Abdul Gazale as head coach, according to a publication by the Ghana Football Association on Monday.

The publication also revealed the coach had been at the helm of affairs since December as interim head coach.

This comes as a surprise as Johnson Smith, who was announced by the club as acting head coach following the dismissal of Maxwell Konadu in December.

"Asante Kotoko have today, February 8, 2021 notified the Ghana Football Association of the confirmation of the appointment of coach Abdul Gazale, a Caf License 'A' holder as the substantive head coach of the club," the GFA have announced on their official website.

"Following the mutual termination of the agreement between Asante Kotoko SC and former head coach Maxwell Konadu, the league leaders and Caf Confederation Cup campaigners informed the Association that coach Abdul Gazale has been appointed in an acting head coach capacity until a substantive one is appointed.

"Under the 'Duty To Notify' the requirement by clubs and the Club Licensing Process, Asante Kotoko SC notified the GFA of the interim appointment of Abdul Gazale and Johnson Smith as head coach and assistant respectively for a 30 day period on December 22, 2020.

"On Wednesday, January 20, 2021, the club was reminded of the expiry of the interim appointment and the need to confirm a substantive appointment on or before January 22, 2021 by the Association or risk being sanctioned.

"Accordingly, the club has confirmed the appointment of Abdul Gazale as the head coach for both their domestic and continental competitions for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

"The club has, however, been asked to furnish the GFA with the contractual documents of this appointment in line with the club licensing regulations.

"The GFA wishes to use this opportunity to also remind all clubs who made interim appointments within the season to ensure the appointment of a substantive coach within the 30-day grace period or face sanctions."

Goal understands Smith's appointment as head coach was rejected by the GFA as he did not have a license 'A' certificate as required by regulations.

Kotoko currently lead the league table after 13 rounds of matches.