Asante Kotoko lose again in Ghana Premier League

Asante Kotoko suffered a second consecutive defeat in the Ghana Premier League after a 3-1 home loss to Legon Cities on Sunday.

Mudasiru Salifu netted for the hosts but goals from Michael Otuo and Hans Kwofie (two) ensured three points for the visitors in the matchday 26 fixture at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The loss follows a 2-1 away fall at Real Tamale United.

Despite their inability to accrue any points, Kotoko still top the league standings, but their current eight-point lead could be cut down by three should closest contenders Bechem United beat ninth-placed Karela United on Monday.

Legon, meanwhile, occupy the eighth position.

In third position on the table are Medeama, who pipped Wafa 1-0 in Tarkwa courtesy of Vincent Atinga’s 67th-minute effort. Wafa are second from bottom on the table.

Hearts of Oak moved up to the fourth position with a 3-0 triumph over Accra Lions on Friday. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s double and Agyenim Boateng’s strike condemned Lions to 12th on the standing order.

Aduana Stars could have been sitting higher than fifth had they not succumbed to a 1-0 away defeat to Berekum Chelsea, who now only lie one place and one point lower. Kelvin Obeng’s goal decided the fixture in Dormaa.

Similarly, Great Olympics could have placed higher than seventh were they not undone by Yaw Annor’s solitary goal for Ashanti Gold, who hold the 10th spot.

New boys Gold Stars boosted their chances of staying in the elite division with a 1-0 victory over Eleven Wonders, Prince Kwabena the hero of the day. The two sides are 11th and 16th, respectively, on the table.

In Dawu, 13th-positioned Dreams and 14th-placed King Faisal had to settle for a 1-1 draw after Samuel Kusi scored to cancel out Issah Yakubu’s opener for Dreams.

Article continues below

The score was not any different at the Nduom Sports Stadium where Victor Aidoo’s goal for visiting Real Tamale United and Isaac Donkor’s striker for Elmina Sharks ensured a sharing of the spoils. While RTU sit one place above the relegation zone, Sharks are rock-bottom.