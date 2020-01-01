Asante Kotoko-linked Osei Fosu slams Konadu's sacking

The Eleven Wonders boss shares his thoughts on the dismissal of a man he has been tipped to replace

-linked Eleven Wonders boss Ignatius Osei Fosu believes the Porcupine Warriors did not take the best decision in relieving Maxwell Konadu from the post as head coach of the club.

The former assistant coach was given the boot last week after Kotoko suffered a 1-0 home loss to Great Olympics in the Premier League ( ).

Osei Fosu is among the leading contenders to replace Kotoko, according to media reports, mentioned alongside former Ghana U23 coach Ibrahim Tanko.

"From a football perspective, sacking Maxwell Konadu was an unfair decision by the management," the Eleven Wonders boss told Pure FM.

“Maxwell was a slow starter even when Kotoko won the league. He nearly won at Berekum only for that last-minute free-kick, a ground that they don’t win.

“The team also looks new compared to that of last season.”

The loss to Olympics was Kotoko's first defeat of the season.

"The problem with the Kotoko team has to do with midfield. We should get time for coaches so they can build their teams. Team-building takes time and club administrators must be patient," former Kotoko defender Frimpong Manso, who later coached the club after his playing career, earlier said on Konadu's sacking.

“Sixteen players arrived this season at Kotoko and it takes time for the players to play together as a unit. Look at where some of the players came from to join the team.

"The Brazilian and some of them from Europe also needed time to get fitness because they were not playing. Some old players at the team last season also left after their contract expiration. The factors are too many.

"If they were patient it could have been better. Now the problem will linger on because the new coach will now have to adapt to the players [and] also bring in his players."

Kotoko assistant coach Johnson Smith has been asked to take charge of the club in the interim amid the search for a substantive boss.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to host Al Hilal of Sudan in a Caf first round, first-leg fixture on Wednesday.