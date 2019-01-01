Asante Kotoko know why they sacked Akonnor - Dauda

The Anderlecht man shares his thoughts on his former club's coaching situation

Former attacker Mohammed Dauda has expressed disappointment in the club's decision to part ways with Charles 'CK' Akonnor as head coach of the side.

At the same time, Dauda is accepting of the club's decision. After guiding the Porcupine Warriors to the group stage of the Caf Confederation Cup and to win the Special Competition last season, the former Ghana international left the club in July over his unhappiness after being moved from head coach to technical director.

Akonnor's reassignment was a result of the club's decision to hire Norwegian trainer Kjetil Zachariassen as new head coach ahead of the 2019-20 season.

“I was a little bit disappointed because I was watching their Caf Confederations Cup last season, I really liked the way they were playing," Dauda told Footballmadeinghana.

“Because a few years ago, Kotoko could not keep the ball for a minute or two, but last season you could see the players passing and moving the ball, doing a lot of movement with the ball - even winning in some away games. It was quite impressive.

“I thought they could have kept CK to build on last season's performance and hopefully this season could have been better.

“But the management know what they are doing. They are those taking care of the club. They are directing the club and know why they sacked him.”

Article continues below

Zachariassen's appointment backfired badly as he would be sacked in November following the club's inability to reach the group stage of the continental inter-club competition this season.

On Monday, the Kumasi-based outfit announced Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu as the new head coach of the side.

Dauda currently plays for Danish side Esbjerg on loan from Belgian giants .

