Asante Kotoko know more about Gor Mahia than Kariobangi Sharks, claims coach

Both Kariobangi Sharks and Asante Kotoko will have the feel of Saturday's match venue (the Kasarani Stadium) on Friday

Asante Kotoko SC has taken their simmering beef with Kariobangi Sharks to a whole new level with the visitors claiming that they only know of Gor Mahia.

The Ghanaian giants first took issues with the treatment they received from their opponents in the Caf Confederation Cup, whom they claimed, gave them a ‘small bus’ before subjecting them to a poor training facility at Goan Institute.

But Charles Akonnor, Kotoko’s head coach, took the already bad blood between his side and the Kenyan representatives with a banter on the ‘little-known Sharks’

"I have not heard about Kariobangi Sharks before. In Ghana, we only know about Gor Mahia,” Akonnor told reporters on Thursday.

Both teams will clash in the first round on at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday.