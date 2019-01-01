Asante Kotoko in 'advanced talks' with Annan over contract renewal - Amoakoh

The Porcupine Warriors and the goalkeeper are currently discussing terms of a new deal

chief executive officer George Amoakoh has confirmed the club are on course to hand goalkeeper Felix Annan a two-year contract extension.

There have been rumours the international, whose current deal runs out before the end of 2019, is considering joining a new club due to a delay on the part of Kotoko's management regarding a new deal.

This has evoked heavy criticism from fans about the club's leadership.

"Talks are far advanced with Felix Annan to extend his contract," Amoakoh told Fox FM.

"He wanted to sign for one year and we [Kotoko] proposed two years.

"He has agreed. What is left is monetary issues, offer and acceptance.

"Everything is in place and by the end of this week he will sign the contract."

Annan joined the Porcupine Warriors from Wafa FC in 2015, initially on a loan deal.

In August this year, he was appointed captain of the club following the departure of Amos Frimpong.

The 25-year-old was a member of Ghana’s team that suffered a disappointing Round of 16 elimination at the 2019 in .

