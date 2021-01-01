Asante Kotoko held by Wafa on Annan’s return in Ghana Premier League

The Porcupine Warriors and the Academy Boys shared the spoils in their matchday 26 encounter in Obuasi

Asante Kotoko gave up their lead to settle for a 1-1 draw with Wafa in the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

Ismail Abdul Ganiyu gave the Porcupine Warriors an early lead but Justus Torsutsey’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time leveled the scores in the matchday 26 fixture at Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi.

The one point gained has moved Kotoko on par with archrivals Hearts of Oak on 46 points but a lower goal difference sees the Porcupine Warriors sit among the two sides in second position.

Kotoko sat two points clear atop the table heading into the matchday but the Phobians’ 1-0 win over Eleven Wonders on Saturday moved the Accra-based side one point above the Porcupine Warriors before Kotoko could have their turn of matchweek 26 action.

Wafa, on the other hand, have moved to sixth on the table, now tied on points with Aduana Stars and just behind Karela United, Medeama and Great Olympics, who sit third to fifth in that order.

The biggest Koroko team news heading into the match was the omission of No.1 goalkeeper Razak Abalora from the matchday squad amid media speculation head coach Mariano Barreto has become unhappy by the 24-year-old's chain of costly mistakes in recent times.

In Abalora’s absence, Kotoko captain Felix Annan, who has been linked to Hearts and Medeama in recent times for being frustrated by his relegation to the bench, was restored to the first XI, his first starting role in the top-flight since November last year.

Annan, one of three new faces in the line-up, was joined by Emmanuel Keyekeh, who was back for the first time since December, and winger Emmanuel Gyamfi.

Wafa were led by regular faces such as Konadu Yiadom, Augustine Boakye and captain Ibrahim Abubakar.

Kotoko stung the Academy Boys in just the second minute of the game when they were awarded a penalty which was converted by Ganiyu.

Two minutes into first-half injury time, the Sogakope-based outfit hit back through Torsutsey who headed past Annan unmarked.