Asante Kotoko held by Aduana Stars, opening up big opportunity for archrivals Hearts Oak

The Porcupine Warriors missed an opportunity to add three marks to their points tally in their clash with the Fire Boys

Asante Kotoko risk losing pace in their battle with Hearts of Oak for the Ghana Premier League title after settling for a 0-0 draw with Aduana Stars on Saturday.

Parity in the matchday 27 fixture sees the visiting Porcupine Warriors walk away from Dormaa’s Nana Agyemang Badu Park with a point.

Tied on points with Hearts at the top of the table ahead of the fixture, the Kumasi-based side have now moved above their famous foes, who are set to take on Berekum Chelsea on Sunday, by one point.

A win for Hearts will see them take over the top position as they will go two points clear at the top. A draw will move them on par with Kotoko but the Phobians will, in that circumstance, hold the top spot due to a superior goal difference.

The two most successful sides in GPL history, Kotoko and Hearts last won the title in 2014 and 2009 respectively.

In the second game on Saturday, Liberty Professionals handed Dreams a 2-1 away defeat at the Sogakope Park.

Interestingly, it was Dreams who scored first, going 1-0 up in just the second minute when Agyenim Boateng Mensah combined with Ghana U20 striker Percious Boah to break the deadlock.

Back from recess, the Scientific Soccer Lads leveled the scores in the 52nd minute when Abraham Wayo converted a penalty after Kweku Karikari was brought down in the box.

In the 73rd minute, Liberty completed their comeback as Maxwell Ansah put an effort past Dreams goalkeeper Godfred Amoah.

The Dansoman-based side has consequently been rewarded with a spot outside the relegation zone although it must be said that their current place is only due to a better goal difference than relegation-trapped King Faisal. Dreams on the other hand, sit higher up in sixth position.

Earlier on Friday, Karela United and Great Olympics played out a 1-1 draw in the first game of the match week at the Crosby Awuah Memorial Park.

Ghana B striker Diawisie Taylor registered the opening goal in the 10th minute but Samuel Abbey Quaye hit back for the ‘Dade’ Boys.

The two teams, who are separated by just one point, occupy third and fourth positions on the league table, with Olympics sitting as the superior side.