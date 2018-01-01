Live Scores
CAF Confederation Cup

Asante Kotoko handed Coton Sport in Caf Confed Cup play-off

Comments()
Goal Ghana
The Porcupine Warriors will have to eliminate The Cottoners to reach the group phase for the first time since 2008

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have been handed a relatively manageable fixture in the play-off round of the Caf Confederation Cup after being paired with of Coton Sport de Garoua of Cameroon.
 
In a ceremony held on Friday at Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, the Porcupine Warriors, who qualified from the preliminary round thanks to a walkover victory before eliminating Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks, were placed in Pot D alongside Kaizer Chiefs, New Stars, and Rangers and were paired with Cotton Sport who were seeded in Pot A.
 
Initially, Kotoko were billed to play Cameroonian side Eding Sport or Lion Blesse de Foutani in the prelims but the game was cancelled due to political interference from the Cameroonian government.
 
Coton Sport were eliminated from the Caf Champions League after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Ismaily of Egypt in the first round.
The first leg will be held between the weekend of January 11 and 13 at Stade Omnisports Roumde-Adjia in Garoua, while the second leg takes place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi between January 18 and 20.
 
Coton Sport were declared winners of the Cameronian Elite One last week after amassing 69 points from 34 games.
 
Aduana Stars are the last Ghanaian club to reach the group stage of the competition last season.

Next article:
Take on Kevin De Bruyne's Ultimate Team in FIFA 19 Squad Battles
Next article:
Unlucky Tottenham deserve a trophy, says Son
Next article:
Joe Cole to return to Chelsea in new coaching role
Next article:
Caf Champions League & Caf Confederation Cup draw results
Next article:
Arrest warrant issued for Sheffield Wednesday forward Forestieri
Close