Asante Kotoko handed Coton Sport in Caf Confed Cup play-off

The Porcupine Warriors will have to eliminate The Cottoners to reach the group phase for the first time since 2008

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko have been handed a relatively manageable fixture in the play-off round of the Caf Confederation Cup after being paired with of Coton Sport de Garoua of Cameroon.

In a ceremony held on Friday at Nile Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, the Porcupine Warriors, who qualified from the preliminary round thanks to a walkover victory before eliminating Kenyan side Kariobangi Sharks, were placed in Pot D alongside Kaizer Chiefs, New Stars, and Rangers and were paired with Cotton Sport who were seeded in Pot A.

Initially, Kotoko were billed to play Cameroonian side Eding Sport or Lion Blesse de Foutani in the prelims but the game was cancelled due to political interference from the Cameroonian government.

Coton Sport were eliminated from the Caf Champions League after losing 3-2 on aggregate to Ismaily of Egypt in the first round.

We have been drawn against Cameroonian giants, Cotton Sports, in the playoff round of the 2018/19 @CAF_Online Confederation Cup...More Soon. — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) December 28, 2018

The first leg will be held between the weekend of January 11 and 13 at Stade Omnisports Roumde-Adjia in Garoua, while the second leg takes place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi between January 18 and 20.

Coton Sport were declared winners of the Cameronian Elite One last week after amassing 69 points from 34 games.

Aduana Stars are the last Ghanaian club to reach the group stage of the competition last season.