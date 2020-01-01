Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Baah sheds light on Felix Annan contest

The shot-stopper speaks on the goalkeeping challenge at the Porcupines Warriors

goalkeeper Kwame Baah reveals his hold of the club's starting spot is down to "hard work and determination".

The U23 man has risen to become the first choice of the Porcupine Warriors, interestingly seizing the slot from club captain and Ghana senior international Felix Annan.

Baah's fascinating overthrow has prompted reports of bad blood between him and Annan who is reportedly on the lookout for a way out of the club.

"It's all about hard work," Baah told Nhyira FM.

"Felix is my senior and the first choice goalkeeper but I couldn't disappoint [when I had the chance].

"The challenge to keep manning the post came after I featured in the win against .

"Some fans said a whole lot of things but they have come to the understanding that it's all about hard work and determination."

Baah took over the starting position five matchweeks into the Premier League season when Annan took time off to tie the knot with his girlfriend in January.

Interestingly, Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu insists captain Annan remains the "first-choice" goalkeeper despite consistently opting for Baah in league games.

The Porcupine Warriors, third on the league table, are the most successful club in the history of the championship with 23 titles.