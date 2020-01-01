Asante Kotoko given chance after Aduana Stars and Berekum Chelsea setbacks

The Fire Boys and the Blues dropped points in their hunt for the Ghana Premier League trophy

and Berekum suffered varying degrees of disappointment in their Premier League title chase on Sunday.

With beating Legon Cities 2-0 in the opening game of matchweek 15 to go three points clear atop the standings on Saturday, Aduana had an opportunity to move level should they beat eighth-placed Bechem United on Sunday.

The Fire Boys, however, missed the big chance as they settled for a 0-0 draw, thereby only cutting down the points deficit to two.

Third-placed Chelsea similarly missed an opportunity to move second in the wake of Aduana's draw as they suffered a surprising 2-1 home loss to Wafa. Stephen Amankonah opened the scoring for the Blues but Ibrahim Abukari and Eric Asamany hit back for the Academy Boys to snatch the three points at Golden City Park.

Fourth-placed , who are five points adrift of the leaders, have been offered a chance to move second should they beat Allies in one of two games set for Monday.

, ninth on the log, meanwhile, play as guests of rock-bottom King Faisal in the second Monday fixture.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Karela United handed Dreams FC a 2-1 defeat to take over the fifth position. Augustine Owusu's double ensured a win for the Elmina-based club as Suleman Mohammed netted Still Belief's consolation.

are still in the race, their chances boosted by a 2-1 away win over second-from-bottom Karela United. Diawisie Taylor scored first for the hosts but Ibrahim Samed and Benedict Wobenu were on target to turn things around for the four-time league champions.

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Great Olympics got a valuable victory as they edged city rivals Liberty Professionals in a derby. After Elvis Kyei Baffour cancelled out Maxwell Nii Abbey Quaye's 26th-minute opener for the Wonder Club, Yussif Razak netted six minutes to full-time to seal the three points for 12th-placed Olympics. Liberty are two places below on the table.

Relegation-threatened held 11th-placed Eleven Wonders to a 1-1 away stalemate at Techiman. Moro Adams netted an equaliser for the Crabs after Ibrahim Salifu broke the deadlock.

