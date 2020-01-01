Asante Kotoko: Felix Annan focused on pushing Baah in no.1 battle

The 25-year-old sheds light on his ambitions about the Porcupine Warriors' goalkeeping spot

goalkeeper Felix Annan is determined to recapture the no.1 position after being toppled by U23 man Kwame Baah.

The Black Stars shot-stopper lost the coveted spot after taking time off to tie the knot with his girlfriend in February.

On his return, he has been unable to get back into the Porcupine Warriors' starting XI in the Premier League despite his status as captain of the side.

“All my years at Kotoko and my playing career, I have been fighting for positions,” Annan told Kotoko Express App.

“So far as I'm in the club, I'm going to fight and give my best every minute I step onto that field.

“For me, [being out of favour] is not a problem at all.

"It's all about keeping on with my training and I will keep on fighting until I am no more in the club.”

In many interviews, Kotoko head coach Maxwell Konadu has interestingly maintained Annan remains his no.1 despite continuously leaving the 25-year-old on the bench.

"It is a technical decision taking from all the coaches in the team a night before a game,” Konadu said on Monday.

“We gave Kwame Baah a chance after Felix Annan had excused himself for his wedding and he didn’t disgrace himself and it was okay with us.”

Annan was appointed Kotoko captain in August last year following the departure of defender Amos Frimpong.

At the time, current Ghana coach CK Akonnor was leading the Porcupine Warriors.