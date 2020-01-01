Asante Kotoko fall again as Hearts of Oak hold Wafa in Ghana Premier League

The Porcupine Warriors were beaten to all points for the second time this season but the Phobians claimed a mark in Sogakope

have suffered their second consecutive loss in the Premier League as they fell 1-0 away to on matchday four on Wednesday.

Prince Opoku Agyemang scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot in just the third minute to claim all three points for the hosts at Akoon Park in Tarkwa.

It is the second straight disappointment for the Porcupine Warriors following a 1-0 home loss to Berekum on Sunday.

Elsewhere, held their own to settle for a 0-0 draw away with Wafa.

Berekum Chelsea continued their fine start to the championship with a 1-0 home victory over Dreams FC. Zackariah Fuseini's effort was the separating factor.

' winning run was ended by Eleven Wonders who had Kwadwo Asamoah's fourth-minute penalty to thank for a 1-0 home triumph.

After three straight draws, Liberty Professionals finally registered their first win of the season with a 2-1 away victory over rock-bottom . Rudolf Mensah grabbed the match-winner in stoppage time after Mubarak Alhassan netted to cancel out Seidu Abubakari's opener for Dwarfs.

Elmina Sharks stunned Allies 3-2 in Accra as goals from Benjamin Tweneboah, Benjamin Bernard Mensah and Raphael Ocloo overshadowed strikes by Victorien Adebayor and Samuel Armah for Allies.

At the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, King Faisal were held to a 2-2 home draw by Bechem United. Kwame Peprah and Osman Ibrahim netted for the hosts while Prince Kwabena Adu hit a double for the away side.

In the late kick-off fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium, and Legon Cities played out a barren draw.

Great Olympics and Karela United will face off in the final game of matchday four on Thursday.

