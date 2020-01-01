Asante Kotoko edge ten-man Dreams FC to make winning comeback

There was a happy ending for the Porcupine Warriors on their Ghana Premier League matchweek nine visit to the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu

After two straight draws, returned to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday with a 1-0 away victory over Dreams FC.

Abdul Bashiru's own goal earned all three points for the Porcupine Warriors in the matchweek nine tie, the hosts having been reduced to ten men after Dantani Amadu received a second yellow card on 36 minutes.

Kotoko have moved joint-top of the league table with four other teams, each with 17 points, while Dreams occupy the eighth position.

At the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa, cup holders , who are first on the standings due to a superior goal difference, and 19-time champions settled for a 0-0 draw. Hearts are ninth on the log.

Berekum missed an opportunity to consolidate their lead atop the table following a surprise 3-1 away loss to Elmina Sharks. The Blues scored courtesy of Kofi Owusu but a Benjamin Boateng hat-trick sealed the win for the hosts, forcing Chelsea to share the top spot with four others.

are among the top five, their status ensured by a 1-0 home victory over Liberty Professionals. The match was decided by Appiah McCarthy's strike in first-half injury time.

At Akoon Park in Tarkwa, Opoku Agyemang scored an equaliser seven minutes from full-time to snatch a 1-1 draw for against Karela United and take the Yellow and Mauves into the top five. Diawisie Taylor registered the opener for Karela on the half-hour mark.

After a fine away win over King Faisal in midweek, Great Olympics disappointed on Sunday as they succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Eleven Wonders. The 'Dade' Boys had 2009 U20 World Cup winner Gladson Awako to thank for their consolation strike. Wonders benefitted from goals from Sule Musa and Ibrahim Salifu.

At the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park, hosts Bechem United and played out a 0-0 draw. The two sides are seventh and second-from-bottom on the table, respectively.

Earlier on Saturday, King Faisal and Wafa settled for a 1-1 stalemate. The score was the same in the fixture between Allies and Legon Cities.

