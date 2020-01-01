Asante Kotoko: Difficult to accept behaviour of police

The Porcupine Warriors react to the Sunday's violence during the Ghana Premier League tie against Berekum Chelsea

have registered displeasure by the shooting incident which marred Sunday's Premier League encounter with Berekum at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

As local police tried to shield referee Charles Bulu and his team from angry fans who were unsatisfied by the central man's performance on the day, a gunshot was fired by the police, badly injuring one fan.

The Ghana Police have since commenced investigations into the incident.

"We are appalled by the events that characterised the club's matchday three fixture against Berekum Chelsea on Sunday 12th January 2020 at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League," Kotoko wrote in a statement on Monday.

"Hooliganism is one thing no professional football club wants to be associated with and we at Asante Kotoko SC will not endorse any such thing. We are saddened that, the reaction of some of the disappointed fans after the match led to responsible developments including the shooting and injury of an innocent supporter.

"While we vehemently condemn the conduct of any unruly fan, we find it difficult to accept the behaviour of the Police officer who allegedly shot a fan. We maintain our abhorrence for hooliganism. Violence cannot be part of the game. We will not give excuses for what happened. We however compelled to state our displeasure with the shooting incident.

"We will liaise with the Ghana Police Service to bring the matter to appropriate conclusion while we continue to seek medical attention for our injured fan. We appeal to our supporters to remain calm and note that, no matter the circumstance, exercising restraint is always a good option.

"Management will team up with the Ghana Football Association and other stakeholders of the game to ensure that, discipline and decency are brought to our venue all the time."

Reports indicate violence first broke out after Kotoko centre-back Empem Dacosta was sent off for a second bookable offence. The Porcupine Warriors protested the second yellow card, insisting the foul was instead committed by midfielder Kwame Adom.

After the game, the clash continued as Kotoko fans went on a rampage.