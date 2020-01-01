Asante Kotoko didn't deserve to beat Karela United - Adipah
Karela United boss Enos Kwame Adipah believes Friday's 1-0 loss to Asante Kotoko was not a true reflection of the game.
The Tarkwa-based side failed to make the most of their home advantage on Ghana's Independence Day as they were undone by a second-minute William Opoku Mensah effort at Akoon Park.
The result has left Karela second-from-bottom on the league table while Kotoko sit top of the log.
“It’s a painful defeat for us," Adipah told StarTimes after the game.
"We didn’t deserve to lose this match but a petty defensive blunder in the first half caused the first goal.
"Kotoko’s best should have been a draw and not a victory because we played better than them."
Adepah's outfit are now without a win in their last six league matches.
They next play away to Dreams FC.