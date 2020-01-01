Asante Kotoko coach Konadu: We're always ready for Hearts of Oak

The Porcupine Warriors boss previews Sunday's encounter against the Phobians in the Ghana Premier League

coach Maxwell Konadu has reiterated their battle-readiness to take on old foes in a Premier League clash on Sunday.

The two sides are set to rekindle their rivalry in match week six of the top-flight at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Kotoko currently hold the seventh spot on the league table as Hearts occupy the ninth position.

“Kotoko is always ready for the Hearts of Oak encounter and I believe that they are also ready for us," Konadu said as reported by Citi Sports.

"We all know these matches are of a high-profile nature and no team is going to relax or take it easy.

"I know they are preparing very well and they have their eye on the match. We are also keeping an eye on what they are doing.

"It is going to be an interesting match in Accra.

"The match is on and we will see what happens on Sunday.”

Article continues below

Kotoko come into the big game on the back of a 2-0 home triumph over , having suffered two straight losses.

Hearts, on the other hand, came from behind on Sunday to secure a 2-1 away triumph over city rivals Liberty Professionals.

The two sides are Ghana's two biggest clubs and the most successful teams in the history of the domestic league with a combined 42 titles between them.