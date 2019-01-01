Asante Kotoko coach Konadu reveals tactical plan in Hearts of Oak win

The Porcupine Warriors coach reflects on Sunday's President's Cup victory over their rivals

boss Maxwell Konadu has shed light on how he masterminded Sunday's home win over archrivals in the 2019 President's Cup.

The Porcupine Warriors registered the title for a sixth time following a 2-1 comeback victory at Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Kofi Kordzi put Hearts in front from the spot but a Mohammed Alhassan own goal and a Naby Laye Keita effort turned things around for Kotoko.

''I think Hearts played well in the first half," Konadu said at the post-match press conference.

"When they switched to 4-3-3 in the second half, they were giving us a lot of problems in the midfield.

“We took the risk by going to the 4-4-2 and it paid off and we quickly switched to 4-5-1 [formation] to make sure that we closed the game, but it wasn't easy.

“Hearts played well, but I think we took our chances and at the end of the day we won.”

Sunday's fixture was a replay of an original match which was called off under 10 minutes due to a heavy downpour in September.

The game also served as a warm-up tie for both sides ahead of the start of the Ghana Premier League on Saturday.

Kotoko open their league campaign with a home clash with Eleven Wonders.