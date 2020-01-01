Asante Kotoko coach Konadu reacts to technical director speculation

The Porcupine Warriors boss talks about news making rounds in the local media

head coach Maxwell Konadu has revealed reports that he has requested for a technical director are totally false.

The Kumasi-based side are enjoying a new lease of life following the appointment of a new board of directors.

Media speculation claimed Konadu has put forward a request of a technical director to the new leadership.

"There's no truth that I am recommending a new sporting director," Konadu told Kumasi FM.

"We are in isolation, praying, and planning to amidst the Covid-19 pandemic, so we haven't decided any sporting director role to beef up my technical department.

"We have a new board of directors. Let's allow them to take charge and plan the best for us in every department in the club. If the board needs a new director or players, they will contact me but I haven't received anything.

"We shouldn't start anything that will yield misunderstanding between the playing body, board, technical team and management.

"Let's allow all departments to focus on the progression of the club. We are now putting things in order.”

Kotoko's new board, a nine-member unit, was announced in May.

The set-up is led by Kwame Kyei, who has been at the helm of affairs for the last three years.

Jude Arthur (Board Chairman for Commercial Bank), Kwadwo Boateng Gyamfi (Board Chairman Ghana EXIM Bank), Kwasi Osei Ofori (Chairman Erdmark Group/ CEO Rocksure Mining Ltd), Lawyer Kwamina Mensah (Corporate Lawyer), Alhaji Lamine (Businessman), Joseph Yaw Adu (Retired Director of Sports at Kwame Nkrumah University Science and Technology), Baffour Kwame Kusi (Otumfuo's Ankobeahene), and Evelyn Nsiah Asare (Acting Head of Sports at Sunyani Technical University) complete the board.

The board has been "charged with an ambitious task to rebuild the Asante Kotoko brand not only for its performance on the sporting field but as a viable economic entity".

The Porcupine Warriors are the most successful club in the history of the Ghana Premier League, with 23 titles.

The Kumasi-based outfit have also won the on 10 occasions, the last success coming in 2000.

At continental level, Kotoko conquered Africa twice - in 1970 and 1983.