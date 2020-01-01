Asante Kotoko coach Konadu reacts to Hearts of Oak triumph

The Porcupine Warriors boss talks about his outfit's victory in the Ghana Premier League 'Super Clash' on Sunday

coach Maxwell Konadu reckons rivals gave the Porcupine Warriors a good run for their money in Sunday's Premier League showdown.

The 'big boys' of Ghana football rekindled their rivalry in a matchday six fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

A Naby Laye Keita injury-time penalty ultimately decided the fixture as it earned visiting Kotoko a 2-1 triumph.

"It wasn't an easy match and I must say Hearts have a good team but my team is also picking up and we have to congratulate the team," Konadu said at the post-match press conference after the game.

"I know the team [Hearts] too well and I must be honest, this time around, they have a very solid team.

"When the game is getting tough, there are so many tricks and stuff we bring on board.

"If you could see in the last minutes, I was signalling my goalkeeper to try something else because we were leading and we needed to do something to kill the game off."

Twenty-three-time league champions Kotoko have moved to fourth on the 2019-20 championship standings.

The Porcupines host Liberty Professionals in their next league game.

Hearts, on the other hand, will hope to bounce back when they play as guests to Dreams FC.