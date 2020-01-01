Asante Kotoko coach Konadu reacts to Great Olympics upset in Ghana Premier League

The Porcupine Warriors boss sheds light on Thursday's loss to the 'Dade' Boys in Accra

head coach Maxwell Konadu believes Thursday's shocking defeat to Great Olympics in the Premier League ( ) provides his club with valuable lessons.

In their fourth match of the season, the Porcupine Warriors were undone by a Michael Yeboah strike in the 54th minute of the fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Kumasi-based side has consequently dropped down by one spot to the 10th position

"It was a difficult game. The first half we didn’t look good but we came into the second half and started doing the basic things," Konadu said at the post-match press conference.

“We have taken lessons from this and will work on them.

“Some of the new players are only beginning to settle in. They will get better because they know the demands of the supporters and will respond accordingly.”

Once again, Kotoko had to do without new Brazilian acquisition Fabio Gama Dos Santos at the Accra Sports Stadium where the club are temporarily playing their home matches due to ongoing renovation works at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The 28-year-old sealed a two-year move to the Porcupine Warriors in October but is as yet to make his debut two months on.

Also missing for Kotoko on Thursday was Guinean striker Naby Laye Keita.

"We're still waiting for their documentation. They are foreigners and we will need their documents to be ready before we can use them,” Konadu explained the duo's absence.

While Kotoko slipped down the table, Olympics paradoxically moved up, taking a big jump from 14th spot to fifth position.

“I was surprised with Asante Kotoko’s poor performance. I mean a team playing in the Caf should be playing very well in the local league,” Olympics coach Annor Walker said on Kotoko's performance during his post-match interview.

Kotoko are set to face Dreams FC in their next game on Sunday before switching their attention to the Caf Champions League where they take on Al Hilal of Sudan in the first round of the competition.

The Porcupines Warriors, 23-time Ghana Premier League champions, are the most successful club in the history of the top-flight.