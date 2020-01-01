Asante Kotoko coach Konadu reacts to fan grievances

The Porcupine Warriors trainer shares his thoughts on recent developments at the club

boss Maxwell Konadu is not surprised by the harsh treatment from their fans on the back of recent poor performances.

After their shocking elimination from the at the hands of Division One League side Asokwa Deportivo on Sunday, a viral social media video emerged, showing fans jeering and booing at players as they made their way into the team bus.

The defeat came on the back of another embarrassing display during a league fixture against .

“We know our fans are not happy with us after losing to a lower division side," Konadu said, as reported by Footballghana.

"I think the fans deserve to expressed their grievances about the team’s performance.

“But we will bounce back, fight back and get this team where it belongs. We are very serious.

"This normally happens to clubs but we have to change things as soon as possible, starting from this weekend."

Kotoko have picked up only one win in their last five league games.

They return to action against Bechem United on Sunday. The tie will be the Porcupine Warriors' first fixture at their new home ground for the remainder of the Premier League season, the Accra Sports Stadium.

Konadu's outfit, two-time African champions, are the most successful club in the history of the Ghana Premier League, with 23 titles.

