Asante Kotoko coach Konadu impressed with Yacouba in Legon Cities victory

The Porcupine Warriors coach reflects on the matchday triumph at Accra Sports Stadium on Friday

coach Maxwell Konadu believes his half-time 'antidote' set the team up for victory in Friday's Premier League clash with Legon Cities.

After going down by a goal after Panagiotis Papadopoulos broke the deadlock for the hosts, the Porcupine Warriors mounted a spirited comeback to snatch a 3-1 triumph in the matchday two fixture at Accra Sports Stadium.

Augustine Okrah registered the equaliser before Emmanuel Gyamfi scored twice to seal the win.

''It was a good game, we played much better in the second half,'' Konadu said at the post-match press conference.

''They started 4-3-3 with two holding midfielders and that gave us problems.

"We came with an antidote in the second half and dominated the game.''

Konadu also had praise for Burkinabe striker Songne Yacouba who set up his side's first and third goals.

“I was very, very impressed with Yacouba’s display today. Against in the President’s Cup, his performance was at a certain level," the coach said.

"He moved things up another level against Eleven Wonders [on matchday one] and today, he took it to another level.

"It was a pity that he could not get his name on the scoresheet but impressed me a lot."

Kotoko have moved top of the table ahead of the remainder of the matchday two round of games on Saturday and Sunday.

