Asante Kotoko coach Konadu gets Ghana legend Joe Carr's backing on Annan's sideline

The ertswhile Porcupine Warriors stopper shared his thoughts on the current situation of the club

Former goalkeeper Joe Carr supports coach Maxwell Konadu's decision to keep faith with second choice shot-stopper Kwame Baah, despite the availability of club captain Felix Annan for selection.

Despite resuming training, Annan has been unable to recapture the starting position since taking time off to tie the knot with his girlfriend after matchweek four of the Premier League.

The skipper's continuous stay on the bench has generated media rumours of bad blood between him and Baah.

Konadu, meanwhile, insists Annan remains his No.1 despite his recent bench role.

”Every team have three or four goalkeepers, so when your training is good [among the options], you will keep the post always," Carr, who won the 1978 with Ghana, told Oyerepa FM.

"In the case of Felix, he always keeps the post for Kotoko and he left for his wedding. Kwame Baah got the chance and his performance has been good, so how can you bench him and bring in Felix Annan?

”Annan has to be on the bench and work hard. His time will come. When Kwame Baah starts conceding, Felix will be back. For me, I don’t see anything wrong with coach Maxwell Konadu’s decision; he is right.

”Felix had been conceding. When Baah took his turn, he’s not conceding that much. I don’t see why Felix should complain, he should keep quiet and be on the bench until his time comes.

"I don’t see anything wrong with Maxwell’s decision, his decision is the best."

Annan was named captain of the Porcupine Warriors in August last year following the departure of Amos Frimpong.

Baah was Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper at the U23 Afcon in November last year.

