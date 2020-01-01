Asante Kotoko coach Konadu explains challenges leading to Eleven Wonders draw in Ghana Premier League opener

The Porcupine Warriors boss reflects on their first game of the 2020-21 top-flight season

head coach Maxwell Konadu believes their performance in Sunday's 2020-21 Premier League ( ) opening game against Eleven Wonders was impacted by the venue of the match.

The Porcupine Warriors' hopes of beginning the new term with three points ended in disappointment as they were held 1-1 by their visitors in Accra.

The match was played at the Accra Sports Stadium, the temporary home ground of the Porcupine Warriors due to ongoing renovation work of the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

"This playing from home started from last season and it hasn’t been helping us," Konadu said at the post-match press conference.

"It's always better to be in front of your home fans, playing in Kumasi means a lot to the team.

“This is the first league match. Yes, we wanted to secure the three points but unfortunately, it couldn’t happen. But we’ll still work hard. It's just the first match.

"The team is still gelling together and I believe that as time goes on, the team will become better than we did today."

After Kwame Opoku netted in the 54th minute to give Kotoko the lead, Karela hit back four minutes to full-time as substitute Prince Opoku found the back of the net to ensure the sharing of spoils.

“Everybody thinks Asante Kotoko will win the league, and so if we can draw with them, it means that we are equal,” Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei Fosu said during the post-match interview.

“Their pedigree is big in Africa, their pedigree is big in Ghana. But when it comes to talent, we can match them boot for boot. And everybody on TV in the world and everybody in the stadium can testify to that [after watching the game]."

Kotoko's next game is away to Berekum who similarly settled for a draw (1-1) with Legon Cities on Saturday.

The Porcupine Warriors have set their sights on winning the GPL for the first time since 2014. They are the most successful club in the history of the championship, having won 23 titles to date, four more wins than archrivals Hearts.