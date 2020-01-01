Asante Kotoko coach Konadu explains Annan's bench role

The Porcupine Warriors boss speaks on the situation of the sidelined 25-year-old goalkeeper

goalkeeper Felix Annan remains first-choice shot-stopper of despite his relegation to the bench in recent games, club coach Maxwell Konadu has revealed.

Annan has not been between the posts since taking time off to tie the knot with his girlfriend in January.

He last appeared for Kotoko in a matchday four fixture against , the league having since reached the matchday nine stage. Ghana U23 goalkeeper Kwame Baah has held the fort in Annan's absence.

More teams

“Baah is doing very well and we’re happy with him," Konadu told StarTimes.

"Felix still remains our number one but for now Baah is in good shape and we only have to encourage him.

"We can’t tell [the specific time for Felix Annan’s return in post]."

Article continues below

Annan could return to action for Kotoko in the matchweek nine clash with Dreams FC away in Dawu.

The 25-year-old was named captain of the Porcupine Warriors in August last year following the departure of Amos Frimpong.

Baah was Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper at the Africa U23 Cup of Nations in November last year.

