Asante Kotoko coach Konadu blames referee for Ghana Premier League draw

The Porcupine Warriors boss feels his side were unfairly treated by referee Daniel Laryea in the matchday two fixture

coach Maxwell Konadu believes a wrong call by referee Daniel Laryea cost them three points in their Premier League ( ) clash with Berekum on Sunday.

Marching towards victory, the Porcupine Warriors were denied a win at the death as Emmanuel Clottey converted a free-kick in the fifth minute of injury time to fetch the home side the equaliser. Adom Frimpong was adjudged by the referee to have fouled Stephen Amankona, leading to the free-kick.

In the first half, Kwame Opoku put the visitors in front in the 18th minute.

“It was a very good and tough match. I said that we came to win and that is what we wanted to do exactly,” Konadu told StarTimes.

"Had it not been because of [the referee's mistake, the day would have been ours]. He’s a referee whom I respect so much. I have a lot of respect for the referee but then in the last minute I didn’t know what came over him.

“However, that is football so we accept it and will move on to the next game."

Kotoko are without a win on both games played so far this season.

On matchday one, the Kumasi-based side, who temporarily play their home games in Accra due to ongoing renovation works at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, settled for a 2-2 home draw with Eleven Wonders.

After the game, Kotoko blamed, among others, their move away from Kumasi for their struggle.

"This playing from home started from last season and it hasn’t been helping us," Konadu said at the post-match press conference.

"It's always better to be in front of your home fans, playing in Kumasi means a lot to the team.

“This is the first league match. Yes, we wanted to secure the three points but unfortunately it couldn’t happen. But we’ll still work hard. It's just the first match.

"The team is still gelling together and I believe that as time goes on, the team will become better than we did today."

Kotoko, bent on winning their first GPL title since 2014, currently sit seventh on the league table.