Asante Kotoko coach Konadu bemoans home difficulties in Premier League

The Porcupine Warriors boss reflects on Sunday's draw with Liberty Professionals

coach Maxwell Konadu has lamented their ongoing punishment of playing home matches behind closed doors, citing the situation as a reason for their recent home struggles in the Premier League.

Following a fine 2-1 away triumph over arch-rivals , the Porcupine Warriors disappointed on their return to Kumasi's Baba Yara Sports Stadium as they were held to a 1-1 draw by visiting Liberty Professionals on Sunday.

Tamimu Muntari broke the deadlock for the away side but William Opoku Mensah netted five minutes to full-time to spare Kotoko's blushes.

More teams

“To be honest playing without our fans is affecting us," Konadu said after the game, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

"That is the reason we play better in away games than when we are playing at home.

"The players feel motivated whenever they see the fans cheering them up. We also have to do our best but sometimes it’s not enough. We will need the fans to cheer us on.

“There are a lot of factors we can’t mention them here. But it’s true we missed some players due to injuries and some other matters.

Article continues below

"We are hoping they will be ready for our game [away against Wafa] on Wednesday.”

In their first home game of the ban, Kotoko laboured to register two late goals in the last three minutes of the game to secure a 2-0 triumph over bottom-placed .

The Porcupines, who occupy the fifth position on the league table, face fourth-placed and regional rivals in their next and last home game of the suspension.

