Asante Kotoko coach Charles Akonnor happy with a draw against Kariobangi Sharks

The visiting Ghanaian Porcupine Warriors’ coach insists that they stand best chance to advance to the next stage after stalemate

Asante Kotoko has vowed to complete the job at home after picking a vital draw against Kariobangi Sharks in the Caf Confederation Cup.

The visiting Ghanaian Porcupine Warriors shared the spoils with the Sharks of Kenya in the first leg played at the Kasarani Stadium on Saturday. The hosts should, however, blame themselves for the missed chances as they will travel to Ghana seeking to get a straight win to qualify.

Asante Kotoko head coach Charles Akonnor was happy with the outcome of the match and insisted that they will finish the job in the return leg. “I know we did not win but I am satisfied that we managed to get a draw. We have taken a point from them and must now go back home and prepare well to finish the job.

“We had chances to score but my strikers were not good enough to finish them off and our main target here was to get a win or a draw, and so we have a draw to take back home. If you ask me, that is a good result considering the fact that we did not concede against them,” Akonnor told Goal.com in an interview.

He added, “Sharks is a good team. The last time they played here, they won 6-1 and we were expecting them to attack us from the onset but my players stood firm and kept the discipline hence the draw. We are not going to relax, we have a huge 90 minutes to play for in the return leg, and that is good enough to give us the result we need because our target is to qualify.”

The result means the Sharks, who have a mid-week league match against Sony Sugar before they travel to Ghana, will have to get a goal or a scoring draw to progress to the group stage of the competition.