Asante Kotoko coach Barreto makes honest admission after Hearts of Oak defeat

Asante Kotoko coach Mariano Barreto conceded their fate as far as winning the Ghana Premier League title is no longer in their own hands following Sunday's 1-0 loss to rivals Hearts of Oak.

In the matchweek 31 fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium, Daniel Barnieh Afriyie scored the decisive goal on 66 minutes to win three points for the Phobians.

Tied on points heading into the 'Super Clash', Hearts have now taken a three-point lead at the top of the standings, with three more rounds of matches to go.

“Of course, Hearts of Oak have three points more than us on the Premier League table with three matches to the end of the season,” Barreto said after the game, Sportsworldghana reports.

“The remaining matches are tough, very difficult matches and for now the league doesn’t depend on us but what Hearts of Oak can do in the future.

“We have to continue to work hard but it’s still difficult.”

Despite putting himself in pole position for his first league title, Hearts coach Samuel Boadu is refusing to get carried away.

“I cannot say we’ve won the 2020-21 Ghana Premier League title yet because there are three games to play before the season ends," he said.

Hearts are looking to win the title for the first time since 2009. It will be their 20th championship win, three fewer than that of Kotoko.

Boadu started the season with Medeama before later resigning to take up the Hearts job.

"Coach Boadu deserves some commendation,” former Kotoko star Frimpong Manso told Silver FM.

“If you look at the situation in which he found himself, leaving Medeama at that time was a big risk…and since he came, things have gone well for him.

"There are three matches remaining, but I think he deserves all this."

For their last three matches, Hearts next play as guests of Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast before returning home to take on Liberty Professionals in Accra. Their final game of the term is against Wafa away in Sogakope.



Kotoko, on the other hand, face King Faisal (home), Elmina Sharks (home) and Bechem United (away).