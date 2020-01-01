Asante Kotoko chief Amoakoh: Nothing stopping us against Hearts of Oak

The Porcupine Warriors CEO looks ahead to Sunday's clash with their rivals in the Ghana Premier League

chief executive officer George Amoakoh is confident in his side's chances of upsetting arch-rivals at home in their Premier League showdown on Sunday.

The Porcupine Warriors are set to play as guests of the Phobians in a matchweek six fixture at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The two sides are Ghana's two biggest clubs and the most successful teams in the history of the domestic league with a combined 42 titles between them.

"I think we are going to experience a very [difficult] game on Sunday but it's only going to be a game of football and nothing else," Amoakoh said at a press conference on Thursday.

"We in Kotoko are ready to beat Hearts of Oak just like we have been doing for the past years.

"Any match between Kotoko and Hearts of Oak is not a joke because at Kotoko, we do not take it as a joke and so watch out for your nice defeat, Hearts.

“Nothing is going to stop us from taking the three points from Hearts. The players are motivated to meet them and we will win.

“We will quench the Phobian spirit. We will take the three points from them and nothing can stop that."

After two straight losses, seventh-placed Kotoko bounced back on matchday five with a 2-0 home triumph over .

Ninth-positioned Hearts, on the other hand, came from behind on Sunday to secure a 2-1 away triumph over city rivals Liberty Professionals.